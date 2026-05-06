Washington woman arrested after video shows her trying to hit child on e-bike

A Washington woman has been arrested after deputies say she was caught on video trying to hit a child riding an electric bike with her car.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Wendy Clemente chased the child down a residential sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the scene. Authorities said the boy was not hit or injured but the incident was captured on video by a witness.

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A short time later, deputies said they received a report of an attempted burglary at a nearby home about a mile away. The victim, who was not home, told investigators he saw the suspect on his security camera trying door handles. When deputies arrived, they found Clemente in the victim’s driveway.

"She explained she took her dog for a ride, looking for other dogs to socialize with," the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "She noticed the victim’s dogs in a fenced yard and stopped. She admitted she did not know the victim and denied entering or attempting to enter his residence."

When asked, authorities said she did not remember chasing down the child on the electric bike.

Deputies said when they attempted to place Clemente under arrest, she resisted and attempted to kick one of them. She was ultimately charged with attempted assault, driving under the influence and criminal trespassing.