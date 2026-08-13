Certain minifridges sold on Amazon recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Certain minifridges have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Cooluli Minifridges, both the 10-Liter and 15-Liter models have been recalled. The electrical switch on the fridges can short circuit and cause the device to overheat.

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There has been at least 19 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating or catching fire, resulting in property damages totaling more than $80,000.

One consumer reported a smoke inhalation injury.

These products were sold on the company website as well as Amazon from January 2019 to October 2024. They were sold in a variety of colors including black, blue, green, white and red or with multicolored patterns, photos and logos.

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The recall includes batch numbers 1535 through 1545 and 1200000 through 1202080. You can find the model and batch numbers printed on a label on the inside of the minifridge door.

If you own one of these fridges, you're asked to stop using it immediately and contact Cooluli for a free replacement power cord.