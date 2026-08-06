More than 1.7 million attic stairway ladders recalled due to fall risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for specific attic stairway ladders due to fall risk.

According to officials, more than 1.7 million Louisville, Featherlite, Lite and Century ladders with gas struts have been recalled.

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Bolts on the ladders can break while in use, which poses a risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard. There has been 11 reports of a bolt breaking, including one report of an injury.

The ladders were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Do It Best, Orgill, and other retailers nationwide, including Amazon from November 2012 to July 2026.

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The recall includes ladders in various frame sizes, including 22.5, 25.5 and 30.0 inches wide and 54 and 60 inches long and ceiling heights ranging from 7 feet 8 inches up to 12 feet.

If you have one of these ladders, stop using it immediately and register it at Atticstairwayrecall.expertinquiry.com to receive a free repair kit.

The ladder’s model number can be found on the inside of the attic door.