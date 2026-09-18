Interactive Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: You can get a $2 Slurpee in the container of your choice Prev Next 7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup event Saturday, letting customers fill creative containers with Slurpees for less than $2. Posted and last updated Most Recent Trump set to address the UN General Assembly, with Iran in focus Haley Bull Controversy and scrutiny ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York Alexandra Miller The EPA's Climate Rollback: Gov. Christine Todd Whitman Is Outraged Scripps News Group Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.