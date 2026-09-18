U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Interactive

Actions

Interactive: You can get a $2 Slurpee in the container of your choice

7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup event Saturday, letting customers fill creative containers with Slurpees for less than $2.
7-Eleven customers can fill almost any container with Slurpees on Saturday
A free Slurpee is handed out to a military service member.
Posted
and last updated

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.