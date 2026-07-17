Recall issued for certain Panasonic toaster ovens due to risk of shock or fire

A recall has been issued for all Panasonic Electric Toaster Ovens, Model No. NB-G200.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power cord insulation on these ovens can be insufficient and poses a risk of shock or fire hazard.

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The toaster ovens are stainless steel and have a temperature knob on the bottom.

The Electric Toaster has six cooking menus with pre-set buttons, a digital timer and temperature settings that are identifiable.

The model number is also located on the name plate label on the back of the oven.

They were sold on Amazon.com, Costco.com, Panasonic.com and other online platforms across the country from October 2024 through April 2026 for about $170.

There were about 11,480 toaster ovens sold, with nearly 2,200 sold in Canada.

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Any consumer who has purchased one of these is urged to stop using the product and contact Panasonic for a full refund.

There have been four consumer reports of tripped circuit breakers or outlets, and one report that the product stopped working. No fires or injuries have been reported.