Target recalls specific Cat & Jack children’s sandals due to choking hazard

A recall has been issued by Target for Cat & Jack-branded children’s sandals.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the sandals have decorative pearls which can fall off.

This poses a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.

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The sandals were sold in sizes 5T through 12T from January 2026 through May 2026 for about $20 at Target locations across the country.

Target has received 23 reports of the shoe’s pearls falling off. No injuries have been reported.

They are tan and have two raffia straps with gold buckles and plastic pearls.

You can also find the brand printed on the shoe’s sole and bottom.

Target most recently recovered another children's product after reports that the Gigglescape children’s popping toy plastic dome could detach, creating a choking hazard.

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If you purchased these sandals for your child, you're urged to stop using them and contact Target for a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to return the sandals to any store or use a prepaid label to return the sandals by mail.