Hate the middle seat? United plans new Economy Plus alternative

If you hate the middle seat on airplanes, United has a solution.

Its new Airbus jets will feature a new seating configuration in the Economy Plus cabin: rows without a middle seat.

Instead, a fixed table will separate the two seats, giving passengers more elbow room.

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The new Economy Plus option will be included on all 50 of United’s ordered Airbus A321XLR aircraft, and the airline said it is exploring offering the seating configuration on other aircraft in the future.

The Airbus A321XLR is designed for short- and medium-haul international trips. United said every seat will include a large 4K OLED screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The airline also said the aircraft will have enough overhead bin space to accommodate every passenger’s carry-on bag.

United said one row on each of the 50 jets will feature large, custom-designed tables stretching from armrest to armrest across the open middle-seat space, giving passengers in the window and aisle seats extra room on longer international flights.

The airline said the table will be permanently fixed and covered with a soft, leather-like material.

United will be the first known U.S. airline to offer the seating option.

“We’re investing nose-to-tail across our fleet and giving customers choice and value in every cabin,” Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “The XLR is our newest aircraft and not only offers all-aisle-access lie-flat seats in United Polaris but now also includes seats in Economy Plus with extra leg and elbow room. Our customers are going to love all these new options.”

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The new planes are expected to enter service in early 2027.

