Olive Garden brings back Never Ending Pasta Pass after 6-year hiatus

Love it or hate it, the Never Ending Pasta Pass is back at Olive Garden.

It’s been six years since the chain last offered the promotion.

Fans will be scrambling this week for a chance at the bottomless bowls. The limited-edition passes cost $100 and give diners 13 weeks of never-ending pasta.

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The passes include all-you-can-eat pasta, proteins and sauces, along with unlimited soup or salad.

Olive Garden will release 10,000 of the coveted passes starting at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday.

For everyone else, the promotion will still be available for $14.99 starting in August.

Of course, both deals come with unlimited breadsticks.

“Even years later, guests still ask us about the Never Ending Pasta Pass, which speaks to the lasting enthusiasm and connection our fans have for it,” said Jaime Bunker, Olive Garden’s senior vice president of marketing. “Bringing it back felt like the right way to recognize the loyalty of so many guests who have kept it top of mind all these years, while celebrating what they love most about Olive Garden — abundance and incredible value — all wrapped into one experience.”

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