Atlanta tightens security for England-Argentina World Cup semifinal

Security and police presence will be increased for Wednesday’s England-Argentina World Cup semifinal match in Atlanta.

The matchup is considered one of the tournament’s highest-risk games because of longstanding tensions between the two nations stemming from the 1982 Falklands War.

Videos circulating online appear to show England and Argentina fans clashing in Miami, where England played Norway over the weekend.

Atlanta police said additional personnel and resources are already in place and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around event venues for Wednesday’s match.

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While Argentina is the defending champion, England has not won a World Cup since 1966. It is also the first time since England's World Cup win in 1966 that its national team has earned a berth in the semifinals.

In addition to claiming three World Cup titles, Argentina has been the tournament's runner-up twice.

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