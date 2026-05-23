Texas Roadhouse increases menu prices, checks still up

Earlier this month, Texas Roadhouse announced it had quietly raised menu prices by 1.9%, a change that did little to slow business. Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenihan said comparable sales at restaurants climbed 6.5%.

The company said that customers have responded well despite the increases, with spending per check up 2.6%. Vice President of Investor Relations Michael Bailen said higher spending has offset inflationary pressures from increased labor and food costs.

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“Obviously the value proposition that we have in our menu, the taste profile of our food, and the hospitality we provide continues to tell us the things we are doing are absolutely working and people are responding to that,” CEO Jerry Morgan said. “We know there’s a lot going on in the industry and with all kinds of things. What we really focus on is opening, operating and closing quality shifts, and providing great places for our employees to work and for our guests to join us and spend their time and money.”

For some, price increases may not have been too noticeable.

At one Ohio location, a pulled pork dinner went from $14.99 in late 2025 to $15.49. A country fried steak dinner now costs $17.49, a 50-cent increase from a year ago. And a 16-ounce sirloin now sells for $26.99 — up $2 from last year.

Although customers may be spending more to dine at Texas Roadhouse, Bailen said higher gas prices have not dampened spending.

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“I don’t think we’ve ever been able to find a correlation between gas prices and our traffic trends,” he said. “People still want that simple luxury of a casual dining meal with friends and family. They’ll be picky about where they go, and if someone is trying to watch what they spend because they’re paying more at the gas pump, Texas Roadhouse becomes a great option for them.”