Goldfish announces new gluten free option coming in November

The snack that smiles back is introducing its first-ever gluten free option!

The baked crackers are made with 100% real cheese and are Certified Gluten Free according to Goldfish.

The new addition comes after calls from fans of the snack urged the brand to make an option for them. The company said they even received handwritten letters requesting a gluten free choice.

According to United States Gluten-Free Products Market Report in 2025, approximately 30% of the U.S. population actively seeks gluten-free options.

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“We’ve heard from many families who love Goldfish but haven’t always been able to enjoy them together, and that feedback stayed with us,” said Tiphanie Maronta, SVP, Goldfish Crackers. “We wanted to take the time to make sure every detail — from the taste and texture to the iconic shape—was true to Goldfish. With Goldfish Gluten Free, more families can now share the lunchbox moments, after-school snacks and smiles that Goldfish has inspired for generations.”

Goldfish will begin rolling out these gluten free crackers to retailers in November 2026.

They added that the 5 oz. package will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.99.