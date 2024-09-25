Coke decides to get rid of its Spiced variety as Oreo flavor garners attention

Months after announced a new permanent flavor, Coca-Cola told Scripps News it is getting rid of its Spiced flavor.

"We're always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products. As part of this strategy, we're planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025," a Coca-Cola spokesperson said.

In March, Coke introduced Coke Spiced and Coke Zero Spiced, "A complex flavor profile elevating the classic taste of Coca‑Cola with refreshing bursts of raspberry and a curated blend of warm spiced flavors."

The flavor, however, was widely panned, with some comparing its taste to cough syrup.

Despite the failure to resonate with consumers, the flavor has not appeared to hurt Coca-Cola's bottom line. The company's stock is up 19% this year.

As its Spiced variety goes away, Coke is generating buzz with another new flavor. In recent weeks, Coke Zero Oreo has hit store shelves. Additionally, 7-Eleven and Speedway have started selling Coke Zero Oreo Slurpees.

Meanwhile, Oreo has started selling Coke-flavored cookies.

The Coke Zero Oreo drink has largely drawn more positive reviews.The flavor drew comparisons to its vanilla flavor.

“Bringing together the playfulness of OREO and the Real Magic of Coca‑Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways,” said Oana Vlad, global vice president of brand strategy at the Coca‑Cola Company. “As a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection.”