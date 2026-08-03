Gourd news for fans of fall flavors, Pumpkin Spice is returning this month

The flavor of fall is returning to coffee chains near you!

The beloved pumpkin spice is heading home to the Dunkin' and Starbucks menu in August.

Fall flavor fans can sip on a pumpkin-flavored drink first when it returns to Dunkin's menu on August 19, the company announced on its social platforms.

Fall will officially arrive at Starbucks on August 25.

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The seasonal lineup for Starbucks features the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) as well as a new Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Banana Bread Chai. The company is also introducing a Chaider, which has cider-inspired flavors and can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Have you been missing other fall flavors? Have no fear. Pecan will also return to the fall menu with the Pecan Cortado, Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, and Pecan Crunch Latte.

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Fall bites, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and fall merchandise will also be available at Starbucks.

Pumpkin Spice has been Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage, even having the word added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2022.