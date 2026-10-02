USPS holiday shipping price increases take effect Sunday

The U.S. Postal Service is increasing rates for the 2026 holiday season. The temporary increases are intended to offset higher handling and operational costs during peak shipping demand.

The rate changes go into effect on Sunday and remain in place until Jan. 17, 2027.

The price increases affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select shipments.

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Most customers will experience single-digit to low double-digit percentage increases, according to USPS. The steepest percentage impacts will likely hit heavier packages traveling farther distances during peak season.

Heavy long-distance packages could have price increases of nearly 10%–25%. Smaller Priority Mail packages will face a less steep increase of about 4-10%.

Most of the changes appear to land in roughly the 5%–15% range.

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USPS says the temporary adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s retail and commercial customers in line with competitive practices.