Nearly 6 in 10 people with high blood pressure don't know it

A new study from the University of Oxford found that nearly 6 in 10 people with high blood pressure didn't know they had it.

While the analysis was conducted in England, researchers say the findings highlight a broader concern, as many people around the world may be living with undiagnosed hypertension.

"Better detection and treatment could help tens of thousands of people to avoid a preventable heart attack and stroke," said Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation. "But to achieve this, we will need to rethink how we identify, treat and support those at-risk so that blood pressure checks and effective treatment can benefit everyone."

Researchers say a more proactive approach to detecting high blood pressure is needed. Early identification can play a key role in reducing the risk of serious health complications.

According to the study, nearly 60% of participants with hypertension did not know they had the condition, had never been diagnosed and were not taking medication to treat it.

Rates of hypertension also varied significantly by age. The condition affected 15% of people ages 18 to 39, but that figure climbed to 71% among those 80 and older.

Researchers also found that hypertension was nearly 50% more common in men than in women.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lifestyle changes can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

One important factor is maintaining a healthy weight. If you're overweight or have obesity, losing even a small amount of weight can help lower blood pressure.

Other heart-healthy habits include reducing sodium intake, eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding tobacco and nicotine products.