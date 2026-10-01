Most women know breast cancer risks, yet they're not acting on them

The American Cancer Society has found a significant gap between awareness and action when it comes to breast cancer risk.

The finding comes from a survey of approximately 33,000 women that examined awareness of breast cancer risk factors and whether women are following recommendations that can help reduce their risk.

"It's not enough to raise awareness — we have to understand whether awareness translates into action, and how we can help women close the distance," said Alpa V. Patel, Ph.D., senior vice president of population science at the American Cancer Society.

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According to the American Cancer Society, more than 30% of breast cancer cases are considered preventable through healthy behaviors such as regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding tobacco.

The survey found that while many women are aware of factors that increase breast cancer risk, far fewer are taking steps to address them.

For example, 91% of women knew that low physical activity levels increase cancer risk, yet only 27% met the American Cancer Society's recommended activity guidelines.

Researchers also found that 99% of women knew a family history of breast cancer raises risk. However, a lack of family history does not mean someone is not at risk. In fact, more than 85% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease.

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The survey also found that awareness of breastfeeding as a protective factor remains relatively low.

The American Cancer Society noted that breast cancer incidence is rising by about 1% per year overall and is increasing at an even faster rate among women under 50.

Researchers say the findings highlight opportunities not only to raise awareness but also to help women better understand how everyday behaviors can influence their cancer risk.