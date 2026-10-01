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Interactive: Breast cancer risk factors are well known, but few take action

Doctor adjusts modern mammogram machine for patient, uses computer.
Shutterstock.com/Frame Stock Footage
Doctor adjusts modern mammogram machine for patient, uses computer.
Doctor adjusts modern mammogram machine for patient, uses computer.
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A new American Cancer Society survey of roughly 33,000 women reveals a striking gap between knowing breast cancer risk factors and actually acting on that knowledge. More than 30% of breast cancer cases are considered preventable through healthy behaviors, yet the data suggest awareness alone isn't driving change.

One telling example: 91% of women knew low physical activity raises cancer risk, but only 27% met recommended activity guidelines. Researchers also noted that over 85% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease, underscoring that risk extends far beyond genetics.

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