Interactive: How much more will holiday shipping with USPS cost you?

The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out temporary rate increases ahead of the 2026 holiday season, citing higher handling and operational costs during peak shipping demand. The changes take effect Sunday and run through Jan. 17, 2027.

Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select shipments are all affected. Most customers will see single-digit to low double-digit percentage increases, with heavier packages traveling long distances facing hikes of nearly 25%. Smaller Priority Mail packages could rise roughly 4–10%, while most changes fall in the 5–15% range.