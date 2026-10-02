Trump administration expects diesel prices to ease after global oil release

The Trump administration is expressing optimism that diesel prices will drop after the G7 countries announced they would release 100 million barrels of oil immediately. ‌

The release will be front-loaded with a "substantial diesel release" to address near-record prices. ‌

In an interview with Scripps News, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said this will be welcome relief for farmers and truckers. ‌

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"We are in the middle of harvest season," Rollins said. "The diesel price makes a huge difference in terms of profitability. So this action taken by the president with our allies overseas to make sure that we're getting more into the supply system is coming at a really, really important time."‌

While Rollins admitted this is a short-term solution to lower diesel prices, she insists the president's actions to become more energy independent will be important to addressing long-term issues. ‌

"For the short term, we're going to do everything we can to make sure that this is as painless as possible, but fully understand, especially the cost of diesel, especially right now during harvest season — that's why the president is being very aggressive to solve for all of these short-term issues," Rollins said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH SECRETARY ROLLINS

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins optimistic about diesel outlook

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of diesel was $6.37, according to AAA. At the same time in 2025, the price was $3.70.