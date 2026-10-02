A shorter expiration date doesn't mean a food is healthier

Does a shorter shelf life mean your food is more natural? Not necessarily, according to a new study.

Researchers found that shoppers often use shelf life and expiration dates as a shortcut for judging how natural or healthy a product is.

The finding emerged from a series of experiments in which participants were presented with identical foods that had different shelf lives.

In one experiment, participants chose between pasta sauces with one-year and three-year shelf lives.

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When researchers emphasized the importance of consuming natural foods, nearly 70% chose the item with the one-year shelf life.

"We provide all the necessary information to make a rational choice. We provide ingredient lists. We provide nutritional facts. But it's a lot to process," explains UBC Sauder associate professor Dr. Yann Cornil, who co-authored the study with Dr. Dan Liu of Jinan University and Dr. Xiaobing Xu of Hainan University.

Researchers believe consumers are using shelf life as a mental shortcut when evaluating food products. As a result, they may choose items that spoil more quickly and are more likely to be wasted.

The study also found that a longer shelf life can result from improved packaging, not necessarily from additional processing or preservatives.

The takeaway: A shorter shelf life doesn't automatically mean a product is healthier or more natural, and choosing shorter-lasting foods could unintentionally contribute to more food waste.