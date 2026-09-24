Aldi expands prepared food offerings with new meal line

In the ongoing quest to stretch grocery budgets, Aldi is introducing new options.

The discount grocery chain has rolled out a line of fresh, ready-made meals.

The lineup includes single-serving and family-sized options priced from $8 to $15.

The meals will begin appearing in some Aldi stores next month and will be available nationwide in January. The meals will be located in the refrigerated meals section near the front entrance of the store.

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“We tested hundreds of recipes as we developed this collection, with quality as our top standard from the very beginning,” said Terry Jackson, head of food at Kitchen Food Company and ALDI supplier of ready-made meals. “We want every meal to hit the mark on bold flavor and standout ingredients, so even when time is short, shoppers can still look forward to what’s on the table.”

Aldi Line of ready-made meals

Aldi said meals will include items such as chicken breast, smoked beef brisket and real cheeses. The company said single-serve meals will contain 30-46 grams of protein.

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Major supermarket chains are expanding hot bars, grab-and-go sections and meal deals as Americans increasingly buy prepared foods as a less expensive alternative to dining out.