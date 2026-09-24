Interactive: Why AI's building boom may delay other construction projects

AI data centers are intensifying competition for skilled construction workers, according to a 2026 survey by the Associated General Contractors of America and the National Center for Construction Education and Research. About 58% of construction firms say data center projects are increasing rivalry for workers, and nearly half report pressure to raise wages.

Fraser Patterson, CEO of Skillit, says data centers rely on the same five trades — carpenters, electricians, heavy equipment operators, concrete workers, and general labor — needed for homes and offices. Data center wages run roughly 32% higher, turning a $30-an-hour job into about $40, costs that Patterson warns could eventually reach consumers through pricier housing and commercial construction.