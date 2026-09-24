Indianapolis officers accused of abusing police camera system to track women

In Indianapolis, four police officers and a former officer are accused of abusing the department’s Flock camera system. They now face misconduct charges, including one officer charged with stalking.

Flock uses a network of cameras that can read license plates and create a database searchable by police departments.

Investigators say an officer used the surveillance system to track women in an effort to interact with them. Another officer is accused of using the system to look up the location of his ex-wife’s car more than 950 times over a six-month period.

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Four officers have been suspended, and the police chief has recommended they be fired.

While many police departments have touted Flock’s ability to help solve crimes, critics have raised concerns that the cameras invade personal privacy. There also have been recent examples of agencies misusing Flock cameras.

To address some of those concerns, Flock announced new privacy safeguards, including reducing its recommended data-retention period from 30 days to seven. Flock also said it will publish contractual language with agencies outlining who owns the collected data.

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