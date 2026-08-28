U.S. News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: The case for and against Flock cameras Prev Next Lawmakers from both parties are pushing to investigate Flock Safety cameras over misuse allegations. (Scripps News) Posted and last updated Most Recent Study links lower early-life sugar intake to reduced cancer risk Scripps News Group Autopsy shows Tennessee National Guard fatally shot armed man in the back AP via Scripps News Group Fed Chair Warsh signals rate hikes may be needed with inflation still elevated U.S. News Great Labor Day sales at Lowe's, Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and more John Matarese After six months of war in Iran, is the US achieving its goals? AP via Scripps News Group Marine One was warned about radio failures 1 week before close call with jet AP via Scripps News Group Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.