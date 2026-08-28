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Interactive: The case for and against Flock cameras

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing to investigate Flock Safety cameras over misuse allegations. (Scripps News)
Bipartisan push for probe into Flock cameras grows amid misuse allegations
A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Houston.
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