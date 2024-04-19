1
Police Misconduct
Police Misconduct
Police chase deaths reach record highs in the US, new data shows
Jamal Andress
6:53 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Police Misconduct
Akron, Ohio, officer shoots 15-year-old boy who was holding a fake gun
Jamal Andress
8:53 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Police Misconduct
Mississippi deputies get lengthy sentences for torture of 2 Black men
Ben Schamisso
5:50 PM, Mar 19, 2024
Police Misconduct
Sheriff’s office video shows deputy mistaking acorn for gunshot noise
Scripps News Staff
4:47 PM, Feb 14, 2024
Police Misconduct
Tacoma Police Dept. to pay acquitted officers $500K each to resign
Vanessa Misciagna
8:22 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Police Misconduct
Trial for Elijah McClain could affect all health care workers
Jamal Andress
4:08 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Police Misconduct
Officer tried in death of Elijah McClain will return to duty
Scripps News Staff
8:21 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Police Misconduct
California police officer fired over 'disgusting' racist text messages
Elina Tarkazikis
8:51 AM, Nov 06, 2023
Police Misconduct
Trial starts for ex-officer linked to killing of Breonna Taylor
Jamal Andress
8:34 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Police Misconduct
Police chief resigns nearly 2 months after raid on Kansas newspaper
Scripps News Kansas City
8:44 AM, Oct 03, 2023
Police Misconduct
Police chief suspended after controversial raid of Kansas newspaper
Scripps News Kansas City
1:45 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Police Misconduct
Baton Rouge officers face charges for alleged excessive force cover-up
Stephanie Sandoval
11:09 PM, Sep 30, 2023
Police Misconduct
Police chief criticizes officers' response to sexual misconduct call
Scripps News Staff
11:40 AM, Sep 27, 2023
Police Misconduct
FBI probes Baton Rouge police for torture allegations in 'Brave Cave'
Stephanie Sandoval
7:43 PM, Sep 24, 2023
Police Misconduct
6 former Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing 2 Black men
Tammy Estwick
12:42 PM, Aug 14, 2023
Police Misconduct
Viral videos expose police mistakes in cases of mistaken identity
Jamal Andress
7:14 PM, Aug 11, 2023
Police Misconduct
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 5 years for role in George Floyd's killing
AP via Scripps News
12:27 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Police Misconduct
Texas police hold family at gunpoint after license plate mistake
Jamal Andress
4:56 PM, Aug 01, 2023
Police Misconduct
Officer lets K-9 maul suspect despite trooper's orders
Justin Boggs
9:21 AM, Jul 24, 2023
Police Misconduct
NYC to settle $13M for George Floyd protest arrests, police beatings
Scripps News Staff
9:54 AM, Jul 20, 2023
Race in America
10 years of Black Lives Matter: Where does the movement stand today?
Alex Arger
8:53 PM, Jul 13, 2023
Police Misconduct
California man left paralyzed after traffic stop awarded $20 million
Elina Tarkazikis
12:54 PM, Jul 12, 2023
Police Misconduct
Mississippi deputies accused of abusing Black men have been fired
Scripps News Staff
9:59 PM, Jun 27, 2023
Police Misconduct
Chicago is erecting a memorial to people abused by police
Jamal Andress
7:59 PM, Jun 20, 2023
Police Misconduct
Minneapolis City Council President responds to DOJ report on police
Scripps News Staff
10:18 PM, Jun 16, 2023
Breaking News
DOJ: Minneapolis Police used discrimination, excessive force
Jamal Andress
11:30 AM, Jun 16, 2023
Crime
Body cam video of police shooting 14-year-old released
Scripps News Denver
10:23 AM, Jun 12, 2023
Police Misconduct
'I can see myself laying inside the coffin': Boy shot by police speaks
Elina Tarkazikis
11:32 AM, May 31, 2023
Police Misconduct
Mississippi police officer shoots 11-year-old after he calls for help
Jamal Andress
7:04 PM, May 26, 2023
Police Misconduct
3 years after George Floyd's death, where does police reform stand?
Jamal Andress
10:24 PM, May 25, 2023
Police Misconduct
Former Mississippi officers indicted in death of Keith Murriel
Scripps News Staff
10:15 PM, May 24, 2023
Crime
Historic $19M settlement for man officers killed during mental crisis
Scripps News Denver
8:38 AM, May 23, 2023
Police Misconduct
Ex-cop guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd case
Elina Tarkazikis
10:51 AM, May 02, 2023
Police Misconduct
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired elsewhere in Kentucky
Jamal Andress
8:54 PM, Apr 24, 2023
Crime
Ex-cop Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, released from prison
Elina Tarkazikis
10:45 AM, Apr 24, 2023
Police Misconduct
Ben Crump on the message he wants to send with $500M lawsuit
Scripps News Staff
3:11 PM, Apr 20, 2023
Police Misconduct
Tyre Nichols' family files lawsuit against Memphis police
Scripps News Staff
12:55 PM, Apr 19, 2023
Crime
Army sergeant guilty in fatal Texas shooting of protester (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
10:51 AM, Apr 08, 2023
Crime
DOD agents enter wrong hotel room, interrogate guest (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
8:34 PM, Apr 05, 2023
Police Misconduct
7 officers charged in death of LA motorist caught on video (VIDEO)
Jamal Andress
8:28 PM, Mar 31, 2023
Police Misconduct
Deputies accused of sticking guns in mouths of 2 Black men (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
3:38 PM, Mar 28, 2023
Police Misconduct
New report shows miscount of in-custody police deaths (VIDEO)
Jamal Andress
9:17 PM, Mar 22, 2023
Next Page
