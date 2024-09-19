NYPD plans to release body cam footage in subway shooting of knife-wielding suspect

The New York Police Department says it will release body camera footage of its officers firing on a knife-wielding suspect in a New York subway car.

NYPD said it would release footage in "the next couple of days," The New York Times reported.

Police officials say the officers' response was within department guidelines, which permits the use of deadly force if officers believe their lives are in danger.

The confrontation began when officers followed 37-year-old Derell Mickles after he evaded the fare and boarded a subway train. Police officials said officers shot the suspect when he advanced on them with a knife. Officials say officers used their tasers and warned Mickles dozens of times to drop the knife before they opened fire.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said officers were justified in the weekend shooting. He said he had seen the video of the encounter with the suspect, who had more than 20 prior arrests.

RELATED STORY | New York mayor claims police shot subway suspect over a weapon, not fare evasion

The suspect, two bystanders and one police officer were injured in the shooting. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries. A 49-year-old man was in critical condition after being struck in the head by gunfire, while a 26-year-old woman was grazed and wounded. The police officer was struck under the armpit and had a bullet lodged in his back.

Police said in the aftermath that another man made off with the knife from the crime scene. They found him at a nearby shelter and recovered the knife.