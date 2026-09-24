Class I recall issued for raw meat products sold with false labels

More than 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Star Meat Delivery of North Carolina issued the recall because the meat was produced without federal inspection and carried false USDA labels. The USDA said that any product bearing "EST. 1363” should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat.

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The recall has been classified as Class I, the highest health risk category. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products, the USDA said.

The USDA said that "food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk."

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