Meta unveils new AI glasses and major upgrades to muse Assistant

Meta is continuing its push into AI-powered devices and digital assistants, unveiling a slate of new products and upgrades during its Connect event on Wednesday.

The tech giant introduced several new offerings centered around its AI assistant, Muse, which is increasingly being integrated across Meta's hardware ecosystem.

Among the announcements was a new lineup of AI glasses, including the company's first audio glasses. Each pair features built-in AI capabilities and open-ear audio technology.

The glasses also include several new features, such as onboard hearing assistance designed to help adults ages 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, hands-free guided workouts and more natural-sounding navigation.

Meta also debuted its new VR Glasses, which the company says deliver an "IMAX-grade cinema experience" and full spatial computing capabilities.

The VR glasses can turn virtually any table or desk into a keyboard, allowing users to interact with digital content in a more immersive way.

Users can also ask Meta AI to perform tasks such as playing movies through apps including Disney+ and YouTube. The device also features a digital representation of the user, allowing people on calls to see facial expressions and reactions.

In addition to the new hardware, Meta announced major upgrades to Muse, including more advanced voice conversations, interactive AI avatars and expanded control on Mac computers.

"This has been one of our most important Connect events ever to show how our vision for personal AI superintelligence is connected to our industry-leading hardware across glasses and VR," said Meta. "With Muse coming soon to our growing collection of AI glasses, along with the launch of our first audio glasses, we’re excited to build the future for everyone."