Fall getaways that are worth booking now

Fall is officially here, and it's one of the best times of year to plan a getaway.

Travel expert Tomeka Jones says travelers are feeling the pinch of higher travel costs, but fall provides an opportunity to find destinations that offer better value for their money.

"Fall travel is really about embracing fewer crowds, cooler temperatures and seasonal experiences you may not get at other times of the year," Jones says.

Slow Down in North Lake Tahoe

For travelers looking for a relaxing domestic escape, Jones recommends North Lake Tahoe, where fall is all about slowing down and enjoying the outdoors. In Tahoe City, visitors can hike, bike, paddleboard, kayak or simply take in the scenery along the lake.

For a more laid-back experience, Granlibakken Tahoe offers accommodations, dining and outdoor activities in one location. Visitors can also enjoy waterfront cocktails and dining at restaurants such as Christy Hill, which overlooks Lake Tahoe.

"The message here is really: don't overplan," Jones says. "Come, enjoy nature, enjoy the scenery and embrace what North Lake Tahoe has to offer."

Consider Greece After the Summer Rush

For an international fall getaway, Jones recommends Greece.

Traveling after the busy summer season can mean fewer crowds and more comfortable temperatures while still giving visitors access to the country's historic sites, food and culture.

Educational travel organization Road Scholar offers Greece itineraries on land and by ship through May, combining experiences such as visits to historic attractions and cooking classes with accommodations, meals and activities.

Fall Can Be a Sweet Spot for Cruising

Cruise travelers can also benefit from traveling during the fall shoulder season, the period between the busiest travel times of the year.

Jones recommends comparing cruise packages and remaining flexible with travel dates. Shifting a trip by even a week could help travelers find better value.

Travel Smarter This Fall

Flexibility is one of the best ways to manage rising travel costs.

Jones recommends comparing prices, considering midweek flights instead of weekend departures, and booking sooner rather than later as the busy holiday travel season approaches.