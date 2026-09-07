Recall issued for 1,500 pounds of pork products due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for nearly 1,513 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork products due to possible listeria.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the dry-cured pork jowl products were produced at Est. 1937L Bome SRL in Italy on May 21, 2026, and imported into the U.S. in July.

The following products are subject to recall:

Prime Line Distributors, Inc.:



Various weight cardboard cases containing two pieces of individually vacuumed packed “PRIME LINE DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

Various weight individually vacuumed packaged “GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY: 05.16.27” printed on the label. The product has an additional label with “DOK GUANCIALE” on the packaging.

Ferrarini USA, Inc.:

Various weight cardboard cases containing two pieces of individually vacuumed packed “GUANCIALE PORK JOWL PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

Various weight individually vacuumed packaged “FERRARINI GUANCIALE DRY-CURED PORK JOWL” with “LOT: 263311US” and “BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27” printed on the label.

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The Prime Line Distributors, Inc., items were shipped locations in Florida and the Ferrarini USA, Inc. items were shipped to locations in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.