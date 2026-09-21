Diesel prices hit record $6.51 as White House says no export ban planned

Diesel prices have reached the highest level ever recorded in the United States.

The national average hit a record $6.51 per gallon Monday. Prices rose 3.9% from July to August alone.

Diesel prices have climbed more than 73% since the war with Iran began in February.

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President Donald Trump has blamed the record diesel prices largely on the war in Ukraine, arguing that Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have disrupted global supplies.

The attacks have damaged Russian refineries and contributed to tighter diesel supplies. However, analysts say other factors are pushing prices higher, including disruptions stemming from the U.S. war with Iran and instability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has called on the Trump administration to ban U.S. diesel exports in an effort to ease prices for American farmers and truckers.

A White House official told Scripps News that the administration is not currently considering an export ban or other restrictions.

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The effects of record diesel prices could eventually reach consumers even if they don't use diesel themselves. Higher fuel costs for trucking, farming and construction can increase the cost of producing and transporting food and other goods, and businesses may pass some of those added costs on to consumers.