New lawsuit could block Epstein advisers from receiving millions

A new lawsuit could prevent two of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime advisers from receiving millions of dollars he left them.

For years, victims have contended that Epstein's attorney and in-house accountant enabled the late financier's abuse of hundreds of young women and girls.

In the lawsuit, the victims allege Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn provided Epstein with the legal and financial support needed for his sex trafficking operation.

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Attorneys for Indyke and Kahn deny the pair knew about or were involved in Epstein's crimes.

Epstein's accountant testified before Congress earlier this year that he doubts he will receive any money from the financier's trust because of unresolved assets and liabilities.

The estate is paying millions of dollars to Epstein's victims.

In the seven years since Epstein died, his estate has dwindled from $655 million to $107 million.

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