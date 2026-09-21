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Paramount reportedly reaches deal to settle case challenging Warner buyout

Accompanied by a complaint also filed by the Writers Guild of America, the challenge was headed toward a full antitrust trial set to kick off in March. (Scripps News)
Paramount reportedly reaches deal to settle case challenging Warner buyout
The Paramount Pictures water tower is seen in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2025.
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Skydance-owned Paramount reached a settlement Monday with a group of state attorneys general that had sued to challenge the company’s buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery, effectively paving the way for the mega merger to move forward, a person familiar with the matter told the AP.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. Details of the settlement with the states were not immediately available, but were expected to be revealed later in the day.

RELATED STORY | Paramount agrees to delay closing its Warner Bros buyout for months

The coalition of states — including entertainment heavyweights like California and New York — sued to block the $81 billion merger back in July, alleging a Paramount-Warner combo would “extinguish competition” and lead to fewer choices for consumers, particularly movie theatergoers and cable customers across the U.S.

Accompanied by a complaint also filed by the Writers Guild of America, the challenge was headed toward a full antitrust trial set to kick off in March.

RELATED STORY | Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery judge sets 2027 trial date for antitrust fight

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