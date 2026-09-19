Costco expands delivery options through new DoorDash partnership

Costco and DoorDash announced a partnership this week that will allow U.S. warehouse club members to have up to 4,000 items delivered to their doorsteps.

DoorDash said Costco members can now order groceries, pantry staples, household essentials, electronics and seasonal merchandise through its platform. DoorDash already partners with Costco in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Iceland and Puerto Rico.

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“Costco members have been asking for Costco on DoorDash, and today we’re delivering,” Mike Goldblatt, vice president of enterprise partnerships at DoorDash, said in a statement. “By pairing Costco’s quality, value and selection with DoorDash’s reach and local delivery network, we’re giving members more flexibility in how they shop. The U.S. launch also marks the next chapter in a global partnership already serving Costco members around the world.”

Instacart will continue offering Costco delivery. Following DoorDash’s announcement, Instacart shares fell more than 7% this week.