Toys ‘R’ Us comeback: Retailer opening 120 new stores this holiday season

Toys “R” Us is opening 120 new standalone stores across the country this holiday season as the toy retailer continues to expand its U.S. presence.

The new locations will bring the total number of Toys “R” Us stores in the U.S. to 160.

“This is a major moment for Toys “R” Us as we significantly expand our presence across the United States,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, executive vice president of Toys “R” Us at WHP Global.

Toys “R” Us says the new stores will carry some of the season’s most popular toys, collectibles and gifts from major brands, including Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Pokémon.

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Select locations will also feature “Creator Studios,” spaces where influencers, content creators and toy brands can create content for social media or other platforms.

Toys “R” Us has not released a full list of the 120 new store locations. Shoppers can check the company’s store locator to see whether a location has opened near them.

The expansion marks another chapter in the return of Toys “R” Us to brick-and-mortar retail in the U.S. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and liquidated its remaining U.S. stores in 2018.