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7-Eleven customers can fill almost any container with Slurpees on Saturday

7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup event Saturday, letting customers fill creative containers with Slurpees for less than $2.
7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup event Saturday, letting customers fill creative containers with Slurpees for less than $2.
7-Eleven customers can fill almost any container with Slurpees on Saturday
ODD No Free Slurpees
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Start looking for your craziest containers.

7-Eleven is bringing back a fan-favorite tradition on Saturday. Customers can bring almost any container to fill with a Slurpee for less than $2.

The company says unusual items such as popcorn buckets or fish bowls are allowed.

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Containers must be clean and fit inside a 10-inch cutout.

“Every year, Bring Your Own Cup Day challenges the definition of what a cup can truly be, and our customers never cease to amaze us,” said Brandon Brown, senior vice president of fresh foods and beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. “For one day only, we’re inviting customers to bring their wackiest cup, fill it with their favorite flavor and show us just how creative a Slurpee run can get.”

The promotion will also be available at Speedway and Stripes stores.

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