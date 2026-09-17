Capri Sun unveils oversized version of popular drink pouch

A childhood favorite is getting a major upgrade as Capri Sun is supersizing its signature juice pouch.

The company is testing its Big Pouch version that holds three times more juice than the original. The original holds six ounces and contains 60 calories.

Capri Sun says fans have been asking for a larger size for years.

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“Capri Sun fans have strong feelings about the pouches that shaped their childhoods, and that passion plays an important role in how we think about innovation,” said Claire Lukaszewski, associate brand director of Capri Sun. “There’s an emotional connection to this brand that spans generations, and we don’t take that for granted. We want our fans to have a meaningful role in shaping what we do and the Big Pouch is one way we’re putting that belief into practice."

The limited-edition pouches go on sale Monday on Walmart’s website. A box of Big Pouch Capri Suns will sell for $6.