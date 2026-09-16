Interactive: America's best airports ranked. Where did yours land?

For the third consecutive year, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport topped passenger satisfaction rankings among mega airports in the J.D. Power 2026 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Tampa International Airport led among large airports, while Charleston International Airport ranked highest in the medium-sized category.

Overall satisfaction rose 14 points at mega airports, with researchers crediting recent billion-dollar renovation projects across the country. Clear wayfinding, quality dining options, and a mix of local and national food brands all proved key to higher scores.