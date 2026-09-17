Amazon-sold heated blankets, heating pads recalled after fire reports

A recall has been issued for heated blankets and heating pads sold on Amazon that could overheat, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall was issued due to faulty internal wire heating elements that can overheat during use. The recall involves all heating pads and heated blankets sold by JKMax including models JKMAX-002, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-10090B, JKMAX-8490B and JKMAX-6284B.

The affected products were sold in blue, gray, brown and red and are made of machine-washable polyester fabric. The heated blankets and heating pads were available in multiple sizes and were sold on Amazon from September 2022 through July 2026. Consumers could purchase the products individually or in two-packs.

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Both the heated blankets and heating pads include a detachable white remote control that allows users to adjust the temperature settings. The products were marketed as a convenient way to stay warm during colder weather.

According to JKMax, there have been 577 reports of blankets smoking, melting or catching fire due to overheating heating elements. The company said the incidents have resulted in 53 reported burn injuries.

Consumers who own the recalled products are urged to stop using them immediately and follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding refunds, replacements or additional recall information.