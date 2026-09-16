Survey: Americans fear federal debt could impact healthcare costs

Black Book Research has released a study examining how Americans understand and perceive the healthcare consequences of sustained federal fiscal pressure.

The $40 Trillion Healthcare Question survey found that 31% of respondents initially expressed concern about how the federal government's financial situation could affect their personal healthcare.

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That figure jumped to 74% after participants were given a brief explanation of the nation's federal debt.

"This study brings those conversations together. The question for policymakers is not simply how to improve the federal balance sheet. It is how to do so without making necessary healthcare less affordable or harder to obtain," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

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One-third of Americans said that if their healthcare costs increased by $1,000, they would need to borrow money to cover the expense. Only 7% said they could absorb the increase without making significant changes to their finances.

"A federal savings estimate is not a complete healthcare policy," said Brown. "Every proposal should explain who pays more, whose coverage changes and whether patients can still get care. Moving an expense off Washington's books does not make it disappear from a family's budget. When consumers say another $1,000 would push them toward borrowing or foregoing treatment, policymakers should treat that as a warning, not a rounding error."

The study also found growing concern among Americans about the government's ability to uphold long-term healthcare commitments.