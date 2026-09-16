Courtroom icon Judge Judy retires after 30 years on television

Judge Judy is hanging up her robe after a 30-year television career.

A representative for Judith Sheindlin announced that the spinoff series "Judy Justice" on Prime Video will stop releasing new episodes in late October.

Her iconic 1990s courtroom show, "Judge Judy," ended its run on CBS in 2021 after more than 20 years.

"Judge Judy" first aired in September 1996. During the half-hour episodes, Sheindlin presided over small-claims cases.

RECENT ENTERTAINMENT NEWS | George W. Bush's new book of paintings of political prisoners will be out in March

The show won four Daytime Emmy Awards. Sheindlin also received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2019.

She launched the spinoff series "Judy Justice" in 2021. The reality court show featured Sheindlin handling legal disputes.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS | What to know about Ed Sheeran's tour after Macklemore was cut and other artists dropped out

The 83-year-old became a household name thanks to her sharp delivery and no-nonsense attitude on the original series.

Sheindlin will now work behind the scenes as an executive producer on "Adam's Law," a new show created by her son, Judge Adam Levy, in which he stars.