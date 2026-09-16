Americans are spending nearly $94 billion on fitness and weight loss

Americans are spending big on fitness and weight loss.

A business journal estimates the sports nutrition and weight management industry will reach nearly $94 billion this year.

Researchers say sports hydration and energy drinks are driving much of that growth. Those beverages account for nearly 69% of sales.

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The report says consumers seeking healthier lifestyles, improved athletic performance and more energy are fueling the trend.

While many people are focused on improving their health, the technology they're using may be overstating how many calories they're actually burning during workouts.

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A Florida International University study found that many popular fitness watches consistently overestimated burned calories.

"You can't treat the calories burned number it gives you as an accurate number, because it's not," said Jason Kostrna, the study's lead author and FIU associate professor of kinesiology and exercise science in the College of Arts, Sciences & Education. "You could be off hundreds of calories each week and easily end up in a calorie surplus when you think you're in a calorie deficit."

The study found that Apple devices were the most accurate, while Garmin and Samsung devices had the largest overestimates.

Researchers say that while smartwatches can be useful fitness tools, their calorie estimates should not be treated as exact measurements.