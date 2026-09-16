FDA warns recalled hand soaps may contain harmful bacteria

The FDA has issued a recall for certain hand soaps because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

If you use a contaminated product, the bacteria could enter your body through cuts, scrapes or cracks in the skin.

More than 40 hand soap products are being recalled across California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Officials say the recalled products were sold under brand names including Assured, Blumen, DermaRite, KleenFoam and SofCare.

The products may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pseudomonas putida, Pseudomonas monteilii, Serratia marcescens and Serratia nematodiphila. These bacteria can cause infections, including pneumonia and urinary tract infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA has classified the action as a Class II recall, meaning use of the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, or the risk of serious health consequences is remote.

If you believe you may have one of the recalled soaps, check the FDA's recall list.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected products, discard them and contact the place of purchase regarding a refund.