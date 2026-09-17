Target recall alert: Melissa & Doug toy poses choking hazard

A children's toy sold at Target stores nationwide and online is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The Melissa & Doug "Lights and Sound Fire Truck" is a compact fire engine toy with spinning wheels and busy-board activities that activate lights and sounds.

The toy is made of red plastic, has four black wheels and features a white rotating ladder. According to the recall notice, the fire hose port can come loose and detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers can identify the recalled toy by checking the bottom of the product. "Melissa & Doug" is embossed on the battery compartment cover, along with two date wheels that indicate the year and month of manufacture.

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Affected units will have one arrow pointing to the number 25 and a second arrow pointing to either 4 or 5. Recalled toys may also have one arrow pointing to the number 26 and a second arrow pointing to the number 3.

The date codes OET 25100, OET 25150 and OET 26064 are also printed on the packaging of recalled units.

To date, there have been 26 reports of the fire hose port coming loose. No injuries were immediately mentioned in the recall notice.

Consumers who own the recalled toy are urged to stop using it immediately and follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding refunds, replacements or additional recall information.