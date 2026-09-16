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FDA warns recalled supplements contained hidden erectile dysfunction drugs

The FDA recalled supplements sold online after finding undisclosed ingredients used in Viagra and Cialis that could pose serious health risks.
X10 supplement
FDA
X10 supplement
X10 supplement
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The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of supplements that could unknowingly expose users to the same active ingredients found in Viagra and Cialis.

The FDA said A&P Creations LLC recalled X10 Natural Enhancement Supplement and biQ-FEL 500 mL after failing to disclose that the products contained sildenafil and tadalafil. The ingredients are commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra, while tadalafil is the active ingredient in Cialis.

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The FDA warned that people unknowingly taking the drugs could experience dangerous interactions with nitrates found in some prescription medications, including nitroglycerin, potentially causing blood pressure to drop to unsafe levels. The agency said people taking medications for diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease may face the greatest risk.

As of earlier this week, the FDA said it had not received reports of adverse reactions linked to the supplements.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and destroy or properly dispose of them, according to the FDA.

The supplements were sold through Amazon, Walmart and other retailers between Dec. 15, 2024, and June 11, 2026.

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