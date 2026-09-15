Farms turn to agritourism to boost revenue and build community

A new University of Vermont and U.S. Department of Agriculture study found that agritourism is helping farms generate additional revenue while building stronger ties with their communities.

Researchers surveyed farms across several states, including more than 100 in Vermont. Farmers said that while earning income is important, educating the public and creating gathering spaces for their communities are also major priorities.

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"Seventy percent of responding farms wanted support in the form of grants and financial resources, which is not surprising given that there are almost no dedicated grant programs for agritourism, which can require upfront investment," said UVM Center for Rural Studies Research Specialist Claire Whitehouse, one of the study's authors. "Many wanted to make their spaces safer and more accessible to visitors, creating pathways and parking areas, building a visitor bathroom, or making an existing bathroom ADA-compliant."

According to the study, 90% of respondents from Oregon and 78% of those from California said they face regulatory challenges.

Other challenges included insurance costs, marketing and finding enough workers.

Researchers said they also found that technical assistance could help both farmers and researchers gather data to better understand what attracts visitors to farms.