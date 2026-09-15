Interactive: Help Santa make a child's Christmas wish come true

USPS has launched its annual Operation Santa program, giving families a chance to send letters to the North Pole while allowing generous individuals and groups to adopt and respond to them. Registration to adopt letters opens November 2, with the adoption window beginning November 16.

Letters must be postmarked by December 5 to qualify for potential adoption, and must follow guidelines at USPSOperationSanta.com. Mail should be addressed to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Rd., North Pole, 88888. The program has run for more than 100 years, according to USPS marketing vice president Sheila Holman.