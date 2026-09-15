Starbucks launches limited-edition peanuts collection featuring Snoopy

Starbucks locations were flooded with customers coast to coast Tuesday as the company began a limited release of 10 Peanuts-themed collectible items, including glass cold cups, accessories and mini tote bags prominently featuring Snoopy.

In addition to being sold in stores, the products are also available online.

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Starbucks also said Starbucks Rewards members with Reserve status can purchase exclusive items, including a crewneck, tote bag and hat.

The product release was timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Peanuts, the comic strip featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy, debuted in 1950. In 1965, CBS aired “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Less than a year later, the network aired its second major Peanuts special focused on Halloween.

Additionally, Starbucks is offering two Peanuts-inspired beverages for a limited time. One is the Charlie Brown Mocha Frappuccino, a pumpkin spice-flavored drink with a sweet mocha ribbon, topped with pumpkin spice cold foam and mocha drizzle. The other is the Snoopy Cookie Frappuccino, which combines vanilla bean flavor and white mocha sauce, topped with pumpkin spice cold foam and crunchy cookie crumbles.

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