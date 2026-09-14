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Interactive: Americans plan to spend $700 on holiday gifts despite money worries

Post-holiday shoppers pass a Christmas tree at Calef's Country Store, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Barrington, N.H.
Charles Krupa/AP
Post-holiday shoppers pass a Christmas tree at Calef's Country Store, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Barrington, N.H.
Post-holiday shoppers pass a Christmas tree at Calef's Country Store, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Barrington, N.H.
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Despite economic unease, holiday spending is expected to hold relatively steady. A PwC survey found consumers plan to spend around $700 on gifts this season, only a 2% dip. Millennials are pulling back the hardest, projecting a 10% drop in gift spending and a 37% decline in travel spending.

Airfares are adding to the strain, running 9% to 13% higher than last year for Thanksgiving travel, according to The Points Guy. Four in 10 consumers plan to travel, though one-third say they will skip airfare entirely. Meanwhile, 29% of shoppers plan to use AI for holiday shopping, up 7 percentage points from last year.

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