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Interactive: Holiday flights are already more expensive and could rise even more

Thanksgiving and Christmas airfares are up double digits from last year. Find out how much more you could pay if you wait. (Scripps News)
Interactive: Holiday flights are already more expensive and could rise even more
Delta workers greet travelers.
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