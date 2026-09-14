Interactive Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Holiday flights are already more expensive and could rise even more Prev Next Thanksgiving and Christmas airfares are up double digits from last year. Find out how much more you could pay if you wait. (Scripps News) Posted and last updated Most Recent Amazon suspends use of cargo carrier whose plane ran off Miami runway, killing 5 AP via Scripps News Group Bob Mackie, designer to the stars who defined '70s glamour, dies at 87 AP via Scripps News Group Sydney Sweeney under fire from athletes over nude sports-prediction ad Jack Guy, CNN Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.